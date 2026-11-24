The National Weather Service is issuing a flood watch that will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday for coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

READ MORE: Scientist warns Florida’s flooding is a preview of what’s ahead

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Spokesperson Erika Benitez cautions local residents to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas.

"Flood waters can actually be deeper than they appear, and they may hide all kinds of dangerous hazards like debris, downed power lines and even open drains," she said.

"Never drive around barricades. If you must be on the road, slow down, use caution."

The National Weather Service forecasts two to three inches of rain and could rise to six inches or more.

"If these higher rainfall totals occur, more significant urban flooding could materialize," the NWS said.

Forecasters say there's a "marginal risk" of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. They predict strong wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail. Rain will be in the one- to three-inch range.

The latest forecast is far less dangerous than last week's massive rain — more than 15 inches within about 24 hours — that fell on the region, especially western Broward County.

The natural warming cycle called El Niño has disrupted Florida’s typical dry season that runs from October to May, according to Alejandra Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

El Niño is “helping bring these low pressure systems down toward the southeastern United States, which in turn is causing these heavy precipitation events,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.