President Donald Trump announced that federal disaster assistance will be made available to residents of Palm Beach County, along with several other counties, due to recent flooding caused by severe storms.

Trump's declaration late Tuesday makes federal funding available to residents of Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

The federal dollars can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the flooding disaster, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

READ MORE: Flood watch in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties through Wednesday night

Those affected are encouraged to first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Brevard, Hardee, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties.

FEMA, in a statement, named Brett H. Howard as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

FEMA said other counties may be added to the list. Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the Trump administration to declare Broward and Miami-Dade counties as federal disaster areas in the wake of recent flooding.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Boca Raton, had joined with local government leaders at a press conference Tuesday to urge Trump to approve federal disaster relief ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Hundreds of Florida families have lost their homes, cars, and personal belongings and are facing an especially difficult Thanksgiving," said Frankel in a statement. "The President’s approval of this Major Disaster Declaration is welcome news and will help get our families and small businesses the resources they desperately need to recover and rebuild.

Palm Beach County officials estimate that $53 million in disaster assistance is needed countywide — nearly $35 million to help individuals and families recover and more than $18 million to help local governments cover emergency response and cleanup costs, Frankel said.