The Thanksgiving grocery basket is going to push slightly easier this year: Price drops and special deals on many items for the holidays will give cooks some relief in some stores — though not all.

In our second annual shopping trip, Stet News found that shoppers will save from last year on a basket at Publix, Aldi and Walmart — though they’ll spend more at Whole Foods.

We shopped Trader Joe’s and Target, too, this year. Result: We found their prices higher than the three lowest, plus their selections were fewer for some of the major items.

Our shopping list at the six stores in Palm Beach Gardens and Lake Park included the basic items to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal. It includes a 12-pound whole frozen turkey with dressing and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

The survey also included milk, butter and eggs.

We compared the cheapest store prices with same-sized products. Trader Joe’s didn’t have two key ingredients: canned mushroom soup and canned green beans.

The bottom line first: Aldi wins again with the cheapest basket of 11 items at $26.09, and Whole Foods comes out the priciest at $66.92.

Prices were $35.10 at Walmart, $37.53 at Publix and $46.71 at Target.

Averaging the five stores, our 2026 basket would cost a shopper $42.47.

Where’s the cheapest turkey?

The turkey is the star. A fun fact: It’s the only day of the year so many Americans have the same foods on the table at once.

Publix wins this price war with their gobbler as a loss leader. Turkey was 59 cents a pound, bringing our 12-pounder to $7.08. That’s one of the items up from last year by $1.20 on their list. But a basket of nine items at Publix compared with the same items priced last year fell at Publix by less than $1.

Aldi’s turkey, at $8.28 or 69 cents a pound, dropped the most, by $6.48 for a 12-pounder. Its nine-item basket was down $7.41.

Walmart’s bird was $11.64, at 97 cents a pound, down from $14.10. The store’s nine-item basket dropped by $1.73.

Whole Foods’ 365 house brand 12-pound turkey stayed the same at $29.88 in 2026. A basket of nine items cost $4.42 more this year than last.

Joel Engelhardt / Stet News Russet potatoes last year at Publix. The price dipped this year.

Potato prices put more pressure on the pocketbook

In the sides and extras categories, the foods were somewhat steady, with a few bounces.

Fresh produce and perishable foods took a hit because of gas prices and weather woes in growing areas.

The five pounds of Russet potatoes needed for mashing ranged from $6.49 at Whole Foods, marking another significant jump on the list from 2025’s $5.24, to $3.24 at Walmart, where they rose from $1.97 last year.

Aldi’s potatoes were $3.69, up from $3.14; Publix, $6.16, up from $6.03; Target’s were $3.79, while Trader Joe’s came in at $4.95.

Sweet potatoes also rose in most stores. Aldi’s, the cheapest per pound at 65 cents, stayed steady. Walmart’s large sweet potatoes climbed from 81 cents a pound to 88 cents. Whole Foods went from $1.33 to $1.99, again the most expensive.

Publix was the only store that dropped, by 2 cents from $1.51. Target has them for $1.49 while at Trader Joe’s, shoppers choose sweet potatoes for 99 cents each.

Canned green beans rose across the board from last year, ostensibly for the heavy transport price. Aldi’s store brand was 86 cents, up from 50 cents, but still the cheapest. Whole Foods house brand 365 is $1.93 — it was $1.59 in 2025.

At Publix, shoppers will pay $1.85 for a can that cost $1.25 last year. Walmart’s went from 67 cents a can to $1.72. Target’s price is $1, while Trader Joe’s doesn’t carry them.

Canned pumpkin puree prices were split. Both Aldi (99 cents, formerly $1.09) and Publix ($2.49, formerly $2.87) fell, while Walmart ($1.97 now and $1.88 last year), and Whole Foods ($2.29 now, $2.24 last year) went up. Target rang in at $2.29, and Trader Joe’s at $2.79.

The can of mushroom soup for the green bean casserole was mixed, too. It’s up at both Aldi and Walmart by the same prices — $1 a can now vs. 70 cents last year. The price was steady at Whole Foods at $1.99, but it dropped at Publix by a penny to $1.25. It’s $1 at Target; not available at Trader Joe’s.

Joel Engelhardt / Stet News The price of butter was a mixed bag with Aldi and Publix prices dropping but Walmart and Whole Foods prices going up.

Some milk, egg and butter prices drop

Dairy prices also were mixed, with milk transport and feed for dairy cattle rising and energy to run the egg operations cited in prices. As we write, there are concerns of avian flu in South Florida chickens, and egg costs may be affected.

Milk prices have fallen in most stores. At Aldi, their house brand of whole milk was $2.98 a gallon, down from $3.10 last year. Walmart’s dropped from $3.13 to today’s $3.08. Publix dropped by 76 cents to $3.99.

Whole Foods went up, rising from $5.09 to $5.49 today. Target’s was $3.29 and Trader Joe’s, $4.49.

Butter was a good deal at Aldi for $1.99 a pound, down from $3.49 last year. Publix knocked theirs down from $4.79 to $4.10. Walmart raised their butter from $3.67 to $4.46, and Whole Foods topped the list at $6.59, up from $4.49 last year. Trader Joe’s was at $4.49, while Target’s butter rang up at $3.19.

Eggs were problematic last year, and shoppers and diners alike felt that pinch. Some restaurants serving eggs charged a surplus for egg orders.

At the register, Aldi and Target were price winners. Aldi’s dozen were $1.66, down from $2.08, while Target had them for $1.69 last week.

Whole Foods dropped its price to $4.39 from $4.77.

Publix dropped to $2.19 from $3.11. Walmart raised egg prices from $1.97 last year to $2.66 this year. Trader Joe’s dozen white eggs were $2.99.

Joel Engelhardt / Stet News The Publix on Alternate A1A in Palm Beach Gardens.

Diesel and energy prices fuel higher prices

It’s been a tough year for grocery shoppers.

The American Farm Federation reported a 6% increase in the Thanksgiving dinner cost nationwide.

Food prices have jumped 22% in the past five years, according to government data.

This year, diesel and energy prices are blamed, affecting production and distribution, especially with perishables. Labor costs, store expansions and new technology pushes have added to the mix. In turn, retailers have raised prices to stay in the black.

Shoppers are cost-conscious. Industry surveyors found that shoppers who have seen cost-of-living raises drag have been cautious in their buying in all categories but especially food and beverage.

They are value-driven, creating a shift in the grocery business that the industry says is the biggest in a decade.

A Jupiter private chef who wants to stay anonymous for her client says she’ll cook a traditional Thanksgiving dinner but will forgo the gourmet, fancy heritage organic turkey she would normally buy.

“The clients agree that a Butterball turkey is less gamey. And tastes like what they remember.”

Holidays are for nostalgia, she said. “And it’s a savings of $250 (over a heritage turkey).”

The Food Marketing Institute that watches consumer trends notes that the cheaper store brands are more popular, as are smaller stores offering a bigger variety of non-branded items.

Shoppers have become savvy at ferreting out deals, as well. Increasingly, they are using digital coupons, and membership perks such as Amazon Prime at Whole Foods, or Capital One Savor card cash back for groceries.

They shop prices before driving, saving gas. The institute notes shoppers are willing to give up the convenience of major grocery chains with huge aisles of neatly stocked items and floor help to save money at local, small independent grocers — often shopping more than one store for a bargain.

A single cook, George Primm of Lantana has been a conscious shopper for years. He bought his turkey that once roasted will last him six months in the freezer, at Publix.

“It was the cheapest — 59 cents a pound — even cheaper than Aldi,” he said. He bought sweet potatoes there for a new sheet pan recipe as well.

“I usually like Aldi for fresh produce, you can’t beat their prices. But Publix had big sweet potatoes, and Aldi’s were small in a bag. I need big ones for my recipe.”

Aldi is a bare-bones shopping experience, with boxes of stock on shelves, no free bags, and do-it-yourself packing. It’s worth it for the low prices, Primm said.

“I’m surprised Aldi hasn’t put Publix out of business.”

Going online to buy a turkey dinner

But the corporate grocers are stepping up, growing digital marketing and in some cases, downsizing floor plans.

At the holiday rush, they are using sales such as buy one, get one free (BOGO), and loyalty programs, digital store-only coupons and more to keep them coming in.

This year’s Thanksgiving meal deal at Walmarthas social media abuzz. For $35, Walmart is offering groceries for a meal touted to feed 10 people. Order online (through Dec. 30), pick it up at your local Walmart — they even load it into your car.

It includes foods to make a full menu: turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, corn casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie with whipped topping.

They have the menu and recipes online, as well as recipes for leftovers. Shoppers can order the deal online, making a meal for 10 for just $3.50 a person.

For those generous shoppers who usually buy extra groceries for food pantries, or donate to food banks at Thanksgiving, this was a bonus deal.

“A full meal for $25 (with a special code) made it affordable and easy to help our friends and neighbors for the holiday,” said Julie Trieste of Wellington. “I just place the order online for pickup in their name, and it’s loaded in their car.”

She posted about it on a social media page and the movement spread. “What was really great to see is how many other friends wanted to do the same to help, too.”

Other stores published their own whole meal prices, but none wrap it up as Walmart has.

For those who don’t want to cook, Publix offers a cooked turkey dinner takeout for eight, without dessert, for $70 — less than $10 per person.

Whole Foods has a similar offer, but at a hefty $239.99 price tag. Cracker Barrel restaurant offers a feast for eight for $189.99. All require pre-Thanksgiving Day ordering.

Don’t want to cook or serve? The Breakers Palm Beach is dishing up its traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings for $245 per person. A three-course meal at SeaHawk Prime in Lake Park is $110, with several food choices for each course. Reservations are required.

At the other end of the spectrum, at the homey Carving Station Buffet in Lake Park, you can get a traditional turkey dinner for $23.36 ($10 for kids). A beverage is an extra $1.40. No reservations.

South Florida’s Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill chain offers its Thanksgiving turkey dinner for $16.99, drink included. The dinner to go is $14.99.

Stores shopped in 2026:



Publix, 9900 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens

Aldi, 6220 N. Congress, Lake Park

Walmart, 101 N. Congress Ave., Lake Park

Target, 500 N. Congress Ave., Lake Park

Whole Foods, 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave., Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens

Trader Joe’s, 2560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.