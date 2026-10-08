Miami city commissioner asks for safety review of playground equipment after 13-year-old boy's death

A Miami City Commissioner is calling for a review of playground safety throughout the city following the death of a 13-year-old boy at Shenandoah Park.

Miami Commissioner Rolando Escalona told WLRN in a statement that he has asked the administration to review playground equipment across City of Miami parks. Shenandoah Park is part of his district.

"While this incident remains under investigation, we have asked the City administration to conduct a thorough review of the incident at Shenandoah Park," Escalona said. "We will continue to follow the review closely as more information becomes available."

"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time," he added. "We want to be mindful of what they are going through and approach this matter with care and respect."

A city spokeswoman told Local News 10 on Thursday that enclosed slides at Shenandoah Park, Children’s Park, Southside Park and Fern Isle Park have been closed. All other playground equipment remains available for use.

The teen's mother, Estefania Balladares, told CBS News Miami that her son, Olvin Cabrera Balladares, was found inside the slide on Sept. 25 and then hospitalized. He died Oct. 1. She said her son's shirt got caught on a screw — causing him to choke.

Some Shenandoah residents have launched a petition also calling for safety reviews and changes to their local playground.