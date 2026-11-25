U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz warned that back-to-back storms in South Florida have overwhelmed local infrastructure and will require major federal investment in drainage and climate resiliency.

In an interview on CNN Wednesday, the veteran Democratic lawmaker said she toured the latest flood damage in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. She said the neighborhoods had barely recovered from last week's historic storm — which dropped more than five inches of rain per hour in some areas — before fresh downpours struck again.

Courtesy / Congressional office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston

"After the waters receded in neighborhood roads from the last storm last week, which was close to a 100-year event, right back immediately, you saw massive flooding," Wasserman Schultz said. "I walked through neighborhoods and rode through neighborhoods today that their residential streets look like rivers. You had cars that were abandoned."

The Florida Democrat described the conditions as "really dangerous, difficult situations," attributing the severe water buildup to a combination of a king tide, a "super El Niño," and torrential rainfall.

To prevent future devastation in low-lying communities, Wasserman Schultz pledged to prioritize flood mitigation funding when the new Congress convenes in January, when Democrats take control of the House.

"We have got to make sure we are investing for these communities in resiliency and drainage systems," she said.