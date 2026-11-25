WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

After an El Niño-driven deluge dumped nearly 20 inches of rain in 24 hours on parts of Florida’s east coast, former Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon accused Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of contributing to the flooding by stymieing water projects across the state.

“Ron DeSantis vetoed tons of infrastructure and drainage projects out of spite in Democratic areas and working class communities,” Nixon, who lost her midterm bid for the U.S. Senate, wrote Nov. 18 on X. “Now neighborhoods are flooded out. And because of Amendment 3 it’s gonna get worse. This is shameful.”

For this fact-check, we’ll focus on Nixon’s statement about vetoes. Outcomes related to the passage of Amendment 3 are still predictive, and Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power accurately noted that the vetoes also hit Republican areas.

DeSantis has vetoed tens of millions of dollars in local stormwater and drainage projects and upgrades across recent state budgets — including in areas that had heavy flooding during the recent storms.

But Nixon’s statement linking these vetoes to the flooding is misleading. She omits that DeSantis approved nearly $2 billion to his Resilient Florida grant program that specifically targets flooding and sea-level rise, and allocated billions in Everglades restoration, a portion of which aids regional flood control.

Many of the projects DeSantis vetoed likely wouldn’t have been completed by now, experts said. It’s also unclear if they would have been able to meaningfully mitigate the record rainfall from Nov. 1 to 3 and Nov. 16 to 19 that overwhelmed even upgraded drainage systems.

Nixon and DeSantis didn’t respond to PolitiFact’s requests for comment. In response to a Miami Herald report about the governor’s vetoes of South Florida flood mitigation projects, DeSantis’ spokesperson Alex Lanfranconi posted on X pointing to Resilient Florida-funded projects.

“Most governors have a line item veto power and most use it every budget season to cut a variety of projects that they deem wasteful, that haven’t gone through the normal budget process, or because they are trying to punish a particular lawmaker or group of lawmakers,” Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor, told PolitiFact.

After issuing his first line-item vetoes in 2019, DeSantis said he felt many local projects were primarily the responsibility of city and county governments.

“We were very supportive of a lot of water projects throughout the state. I think that that’s reinforcing my overall policy,” DeSantis said at the time, according to Florida Politics. “If I thought something was more properly done at either the city or the county level, then … I wanted to have them … take the reins on that.”

Many vetoed flood projects likely wouldn’t be operational today

DeSantis has vetoed many water infrastructure projects, from a $1.8 million stormwater retention infrastructure request in Central Florida to a $2 million drainage stabilization and erosion control fund in South Florida. In many cases, DeSantis vetoed additional funding for projects that had already received, or later secured, state funding.

Some of the rejected requests were likely in early planning stages, experts said, and likely wouldn’t have been in place to withstand the historic rainfall events in early and mid-November that overwhelmed even fully upgraded systems.

It depends on the project’s scale and complexity, and when the budget request was made. A small project on government-owned land that is already somewhat designed could move quickly, but complex, early-stage projects can stretch to 5 or 10 years, said Eban Bean, a University of Florida urban water resources engineering specialist.

“If the project needs state funding, it likely is larger in scope and complexity, and is more likely not to have been built or become operational by now,” Bean said.

DeSantis has steered billions toward water projects, created programs to address flooding

Conservationists and local leaders have credited DeSantis with investing in Florida’s environment, including delivering state funding to restore Florida’s waterways and bolster its flood resilience.

Established in 2021 under legislation DeSantis signed, Resilient Florida provides money to local communities to study flood risks and help upgrade infrastructure. In 2024, he signed a law waiving the program’s 50% local match requirement so smaller, lower-income communities could access the grants.

The state has allocated about $1.8 billion through the program so far, funding local stormwater upgrades, pump stations, drainage improvements and seawalls, including $160 million approved in the 2026 fiscal budget, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

DeSantis has also signed off on more than $9 billion in Everglades restoration funding, a portion of which helps with flood control and water quality infrastructure funding.

In 2019, he appointed Florida’s first chief resilience officer to coordinate flood policy, and signed 2021 legislation that mandated a statewide vulnerability assessment and created the Florida Flood Hub at the University of South Florida.

He has also faced environmental criticism. DeSantis championed the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention center, which was built in the Everglades and closed in June following a year of lawsuits over the site’s impact on surrounding wetlands.

Since 2025, the state has used roughly $1.2 billion of its emergency funds to pay for contractors carrying out immigration enforcement, the Tampa Bay Times reported. That represents about 70% of the emergency expenditures, which are designated specifically to respond to natural disasters.

Local governments primarily manage water and drainage infrastructure

The state provides funding to help communities pay for water projects, but it’s typically up to local governments to manage street and neighborhood drainage.

“In Florida, flood control operates as a tiered, shared responsibility … rather than strict city or county lines,” Jewett said. Cities and counties have the authority to build, regulate and fund local drainage, Jewett said, yet many often face financial gaps that make them reliant on state grants for major upgrades.

The federal government has a role, too. It designs, builds and operates large regional flood-control infrastructure through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides billions in grant money to state and local governments for flood control and drainage projects.

Many cities and counties have decades-old stormwater systems that weren’t designed for today’s challenges. Coastal areas — which were hit especially hard in the eastern part of the state during recent storms — are at unique risk for flooding as high tides flood the system during heavy rainfall, backing water up and inundating communities.

Experts said the recent historic rainfall, more than 1,000% higher than average in some areas, has exceeded system capacity across the state.

Most stormwater systems are engineered for a “100-year” storm — a 24-hour deluge of roughly 10 to 15 inches that has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year, Bean said. By comparison, 20 inches of rain in 24 hours is a 500- to 1,000-year event, extreme enough to overwhelm nearly any drainage network.

Still, Bean said upgrades such as retention ponds and pumps significantly curb the damage. Ponds store excess runoff away from neighborhoods, while pumps pre-drain canals ahead of a storm and push floodwaters out faster.

Our ruling

Nixon said DeSantis “vetoed tons of infrastructure and drainage projects,” which contributed to recent flooding.

DeSantis has vetoed tens of millions of dollars for local water infrastructure, including in areas hit by severe flooding in early and mid-November.

But he also approved nearly $2 billion to a state grant program created under his administration called Resilient Florida that specifically targets flooding and sea-level rise.

It’s misleading to link DeSantis’ vetoes to the flooding because many of the projects wouldn’t have been operational yet, even if he had approved them, experts said.

Nixon’s statement contains an element of truth, but it ignores critical facts that would give a different impression. We rate it Mostly False.

Our Sources

