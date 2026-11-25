Before you hit “check out” on an online Black Friday sale, you might want to double-check: Is this product real?

About 1 in 3 U.S. adults say they’ve encountered an online shopping scam, either buying a counterfeit item or one that never arrived and wasn’t refunded, a 2025 Pew Research Center survey found.

As holiday shopping season hits full tilt, scammers are employing artificial intelligence to dupe shoppers by using sophisticated promotions for low-quality or nonexistent products.

Here are some questions to guide you in avoiding AI scams.

Are you buying from an official website?

Scammers create fake websites that copy real brands and online storefronts. AI helps them reproduce brands’ aesthetics and create realistic visuals.

NordVPN, a digital security company, said AI can help scammers “mimic a brand’s tone of voice, generate ‘perfect’ reviews, or clone voices and images to impersonate people or service representatives from a legitimate company.” AI also makes it easier to craft personalized messages.

Online security company McAfee found that fake offers frequently impersonated brands including Amazon, Temu, Nike, Apple and Shein.

If you receive a message about your Amazon order, go to the app or official website to verify the alert.

Before purchasing items, make sure you’re buying from the product’s official website, or an official retail platform. Check for any extra characters or typos in a website’s URL. If a website has no contact information or return policy, that’s a sign of trouble.

If you use chatbots or AI agents to surface Black Friday deals, double-check the results. They might link to fake stores.

Instead of clicking a link from a social media ad, open a search engine or browser and either type out or search for the official website from there. Meta alone shows its users around 15 billion scam ads every day, Reuters reported last year.

Is the product real and as advertised?

Product promotions may include images that are AI-generated or AI-enhanced. Products either might not exist or be of poorer quality than advertised. Models or promotional videos may also be AI-generated.

An unrealistic price can be a red flag, said Alice Marwick, director of research at Data & Society, a nonprofit research institute.

“If it’s for, like, a hand-embroidered dress covered with crystals and it’s going for $70, and you know that those kind of things usually go for $80 to $100, it’s likely that what they’re promoting is an AI-generated fake, and that the actual products you get, if you get anything, will be much, much lower quality,” she said.

Before purchasing a product, try running the image through an AI detector first. You can also use reverse-image search to see where else that image has been posted.

And watch out for celebrity deepfakes. We’ve seen deepfakes appearing to show TV personality Tucker Carlson promoting a diabetes remedy and singer Kelly Clarkson hawking weight-loss products.

What do the reviews say?

Review sections can be overwhelmed with fake or paid reviews. If the reviews appear identical or overly positive, proceed with caution.

“If every single review says the same thing, if (there are) all five-star reviews, if (there are) no critical reviews, then either they’re AI-generated or the website is removing critical reviews,” Marwick said. “Every product, no matter how good, will have somebody that’s dissatisfied with it.”

Check other places where people may be talking about the product, such as on online forums and official social media pages. You can also check publications such as Consumer Reports and The New York Times’ Wirecutter that review products using a published methodology.

Is my data protected?

Scammers may also harvest your data through fake websites or phishing. To protect your data, you can do the following: Maintain strong passwords and don’t reuse them across platforms. Enable multifactor authentication. Only give your credit card information to websites you trust.

If you suspect you’ve been scammed, contact your bank and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.

And if you’re still in doubt, a trip to a brick-and-mortar store may be in order.

“Of course, you can also shop in person,” Marwick said.

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