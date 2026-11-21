What is "home" for those who are incarcerated?

A poignant collection of prose and poetry by incarcerated authors titled Say It With Your Chest: A Florida Journal of Prison Writing — presenting at the Miami Book Fair — seeks to answer this question.

The book was produced in partnership with the Society of Professional Journalists Florida Pro Chapter.

This collection, say the publishers, gives readers a “rare opportunity to hear directly from people whose stories are too often overlooked or reduced to stereotypes."

The contributors speak on their own terms, reflecting a difficult, “cruel weight” of longing for home from behind bars but knowing you may never touch it again, even after release.

The book’s editor is formerly incarcerated journalist Michael Anguille. Leeann Parker is an alum of the Exchange for Change program for prison inmate writers and is now the nonprofit’s operations manager.

Anguille and Parker joined Tim Padgett on WLRN’s South Florida Roundup Friday to discuss what “home” means for those behind bars.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

PADGETT: Michael, the stories, essays, and verse in Say It With Your Chest are poignant. Why did you and they choose what would seem to be an especially painful subject for any incarcerated writer, and why the title Say It With Your Chest?

Michael Anguille Michael Anguille

ANGUILLE: You know, on the outside, people sit around and fantasize about winning the lottery, etc. On the inside, the fantasy is always home, because before you can get out and win the lottery, before you can get out and build a mansion or buy beautiful cars, you have to get out. And so home is that thing that everyone yearns for, and we really thought that it would make for compelling subject matter.

To answer the second part of your question, why Say It With Your Chest? Say it with your chest is a saying, but it's a saying that I never heard until I got to prison. Perhaps others have heard it before, and maybe that's just as a result of growing up in Boca Raton in a very encapsulated place. But "say it with your chest" is what people say in prison when they want you to be loud. They want you to speak up. They want you to say it like you mean it, and so we thought that that would be a really appropriate title.

READ MORE: Writing a way out: Two programs open doors for incarcerated voices

Leanne Parker, one essay that stuck with me is Shara Cooper's piece about a mother who tirelessly supports and loves her incarcerated daughter, and keeps home prepared for her return until the mother dies of cancer. How does that passage sum up the cruel weight of longing for home from behind bars, but knowing you may never touch it again, even after release?

Exchange for Change Leeann Parker

PARKER: When we go, when we're incarcerated, we leave behind things. We leave behind families, we leave behind homes. There are people that will never be released again, so basically they have to make where they're at their home. But like me, I went, when I went to prison, my children were five and nine. My children grew up and they had children of their own before I even was ever released.

So that longing for home and wanting to be home is, is, is something that we every day, is, is a feeling that we have every day when you're inside.Mm-hmm. Like, you're connected to the outside world, but you don't necessarily know everything that's going on. You can't be fully present. You can do phone calls, you can do letters, but you can't be fully present with your family at home from the inside. So that longing for home is something that an incarcerated person feels every day.

Not knowing if when you get home, the same people that you left are still gonna be alive, are still gonna be there.

There’s things that we leave behind that could be completely changed when we come home.

Listen Friday's interview with Michael Anguille on the South Florida Roundup with Tim Padgett and find The South Florida Roundup wherever you get your podcasts.

