The ACLU of Florida has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a voter, calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to fulfill his constitutional obligation to call a special election to fill the vacancy in Florida Senate District 39 in Miami-Dade County.

The district has gone without representation for 84 days, since Republican then-Sen. Bryan Ávila resigned to run for lieutenant governor.

“The Governor’s failure — inaction longer than any of his predecessors in known history — leaves the district’s half a million constituents without representation and deprives them of a voice in the Capitol during the 2027 legislative session and interim committee weeks that begin in thirteen days,” reads the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Florida Supreme Court on behalf of Alejandro Peñuelas, a resident of Doral, one of the cities the district.

ACLU attorneys claim in the lawsuit that this is the 10th vacancy over which voters have had to go court to force the governor to call an election. They call that “a disturbing pattern that both undermines our republican form of government and wastes judicial resources.”

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In nearly every case, DeSantis has set the election date only after those lawsuits were filed.

“There is no good reason for this governor to keep resisting timely special elections,” said Nicholas Warren, ACLU of Florida senior staff attorney, in a written statement. “From Jeb Bush to Rick Scott, prior governors consistently acted quickly to ensure Floridians retained their voice in government. Governor DeSantis’s refusal to do the same is as perplexing as it is illegal.”

The ACLU says that had the governor acted quickly after Ávila resigned his seat on Aug. 25, a special primary or general election could have been held concurrently with already-scheduled municipal elections in late November or December. They contend the delay is likely to cost taxpayers more to hold a separate election.

In 2024, Ávila won the seat by nearly 40 percentage points. It was previously held by Republican Sen. Anitere Flores.

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