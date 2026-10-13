Miami Book Fair announces 2026 lineup featuring nearly 500 authors and literary icons

Nearly 500 authors, including literary icons, prize winners, and breakthrough debut writers, are set to gather at this year's 43rd annual Miami Book Fair, organizers announced Tuesday.

The Miami Book Fair returns Nov. 15–22 to Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, anchored by its popular Street Fair weekend from Nov. 20–22. It will feature programming in three languages: English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

Headline names on this year's roster include Pulitzer Prize and Booker Prize winners, newly named National Book Award finalists, and U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze.

The Fair’s flagship "Evenings With Series," running Nov. 15–20, boasts several major literary events:

— Colson Whitehead will present Cool Machine, billed as "the final novel in his Harlem Trilogy."

— Actor Tony Shalhoub and his daughter Josie Adams will appear together to discuss "their book about food and family."

— Bonnie Garmus, author of the runaway bestseller Lessons in Chemistry, will return to present "her second novel, Peck & Peck."

On Nov. 21, Jess Gibson presents "her debut story collection, The Good Eye," alongside literary giant Margaret Atwood, who will discuss "her memoir, Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts."

The 2026 Miami Book Fair lineup also highlights "four newly announced National Book Awards finalists": Edwidge Danticat, Hannah Lillith Assadi, Camonghne Felix, and Joseph Osmundson.

The annual literary festival will close Nov. 22 with a special tribute: "A celebration of 50 years of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire." It will feature Christopher Rice, Eric Shaw Quinn, and romantasy author Carissa Broadbent during "a live taping of the Dinner Partners podcast."

Rudolph Pierre / MDC Wolfson Campus Miami Book Fair organizers unveiled its official 2026 poster, “Foundation of Learning" on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. It was created by New World School of the Arts student and Miami-based graphic designer Isabella Isaza.

Miami Book Fair organizers also unveiled its official 2026 poster, “Foundation of Learning.” It was created by New World School of the Arts student and Miami-based graphic designer Isabella Isaza.

"The poster reimagines Miami's historic Freedom Tower as a structure built from books, connecting two symbols of knowledge, opportunity and new beginnings," said Miami Book Fair organizers. "Isaza chose the landmark because of its connection to Miami and built the tower from books to make knowledge the literal foundation of the design."

A Miami native, Isaza grew up in South Miami and said spending more time downtown introduced her to another side of her hometown, particularly its artists and creative spaces. That experience influenced her decision to create a poster rooted specifically in Miami rather than an image focused solely on books.

“I hope they walk away feeling inspired and curious, but also happy,” Isaza said. “I’d love for people to carry some of that energy with them and feel inspired to pick up a book, learn something new, or become curious about something they may not have thought about before.”

Founded in 1984 by MDC and partners, Miami Book Fair brings readers and writers together in downtown Miami each November and offers literary and educational programs throughout the year.

"The Fair has always been a place where readers can hear from writers they admire and encounter a different point of view," said Mitchell Kaplan, founder of Miami Book Fair and Books & Books. "Miami brings together so many languages and cultures. We want the Fair to reflect that, and to make room for the conversations that happen when people share their stories."

Learn more about this year's Miami Book Fair here.