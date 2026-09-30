OIG says Broward Schools staff misled board on purchase of laptops

The Broward County Office of the Inspector General released its final report on an investigation into the Broward County School Board’s procurement of laptops for students.

Investigators concluded that BCPS staff did not engage in misconduct or gross mismanagement. However, they say staff mismanaged the procurement process, misled the school board, and found that a former executive director of operations attempted to steer business to iPad and iPhone Warehouse LLC (PPW), which is owned by Brian Farrell.

The OIG says Farrell later violated state law in a successful bid for a $540,625 per-year contract with the district.

Between September 2023 and October 2024, the school board issued three solicitations to purchase computers and distribute them. HP was the first place bidder and was set to be recommended for approval by the school board, but that bid was cancelled on the recommendation of staff after it was determined that the solicitation did not include Chromebooks as an option. The second-place bidder, Lenovo, intended to protest the award to HP on these grounds, which, if successful, could grant them the contract. Therefore all bids for the solicitation were cancelled.

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For the second solicitation, Farrell and BCPS’s then-Economic Development & Diversity Compliance Officer attempted to convince the first place bidder to subcontract PPW for the distribution portion of the contract. That effort failed, and the bids were cancelled again.

The third solicitation broke apart the purchase of computers and the distribution into separate contracts. PWW was awarded the distribution contract; however, Farrell submitted an alleged forged document and misrepresented PWW’s eligibility for the contract. The school board paid PWW under these misrepresentations.

Said the OIG in alleging Farrell’s possible criminal violations:

“In doing so, he: an existing public contractor, committed official misconduct, a third degree felony; (2) knowingly provided false information that became part of a public record to facilitate or further the commission of a felony, another third degree felony; and (3) made false official statements, a second degree misdemeanor, all in violation of Florida law.”

The OIG has referred the case to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

The Broward School Board did not immediately respond to WLRN's request for comment.