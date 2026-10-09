AG's office says it will probe botched Broward school laptop contracts

The Florida Office of the Attorney General plans to investigate the Broward school district over a mismanagement of contracts to secure laptops for students.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) in Broward County released a report last week accusing several district employees of misleading the school board and handling the bidding process incorrectly.

The investigation was referred to the Broward State Attorney’s Office. However, a spokesperson for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told WLRN his officer is digging into the matter as well.

READ MORE: OIG says Broward Schools staff misled board on purchase of laptops

In its report, the OIG concluded that Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) staff did not engage in misconduct or gross mismanagement. However, they say staff mismanaged the procurement process, misled the school board and found that a then-Economic Development Diversity Compliance Officer attempted to steer business to iPad and iPhone Warehouse LLC (PPW), which is owned by Brian Farrell.

The OIG says Farrell later violated state law in a successful bid for a $540,625 per-year contract with the district.

Last summer, Uthmeier pointed to what he says are questionable contracts awarded by the school board, but did not specify which contracts. His social media post came soon before the Broward County school board voted on a contract for the laptops.

WLRN has reached out to BCPS for comment.

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