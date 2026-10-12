Can Florida save America's wild horses?

As the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) continues to round up wild horses out west, many end up in slaughterhouses or bad homes. But some members of Florida’s equestrian community say that they don’t need to be killed or sold to inappropriate owners. Wild horses could, in theory, be relocated to the empty grasslands of northern and central Florida.

Since Trump returned to office in January 2025, the BLM sold more than 3,700 wild horses—more than twice the number sold in previous years—for as little as $25 a head. Some horses were later resold to buyers connected to the horse-slaughter pipeline, according to a NYT report. Selling wild mustangs to slaughter pipelines here in the US is illegal.

However, loopholes offer many ways around this law. In 2023 alone, more than 20,000 American horses were transported to slaughterhouses in Mexico and Canada annually, according to the ASPCA; an unknown number of such horses have been purchased from BLM as the agency attempts to clear public lands of wild horses. In one case, a livestock hauler bought 1,700 BLM wild horses, most of which went to slaughter—leaving some Floridians to wonder if they couldn’t be relocated instead?

While Florida’s wet climate poses some challenges for horses, many say that there are parts of the state that would be ideal. Regardless of where they end up, the equestrian community says the American public needs better education about wild mustangs.

Diane Delano, founder and president of the Wild Horse Rescue Center, which is located in Webster, has spent decades working with mustangs removed from federal lands. Her nonprofit rescues and rehabilitates wild horses, educates owners on how to handle them, and helps place suitable animals into new homes.

“It has to be in northern or central Florida,” Delano explains, “because you have to have diverse land, you have to have uplands.”

Courtesy / Wild Horse Rescue Center

Diane Delano, founder of the Wild Horse Rescue Center in Webster, Fla.

Her rescue is currently home to 34 horses, 26 of which are mustangs.

Florida is also home to a large equestrian community with many people who already have experience handling wild horses.

Amanda Myman, a Florida horse trainer and owner of Jump On In, which is located in Parkland, has firsthand experience working with wild mustangs. In 2013, Myman was recruited to Alabama to help a Mustang makeover participant train a 7-year-old Mustang to jump. Trainers had just 100 days to prepare the horse for competition. Fortunately, Myman said, “Wild mustangs are multifaceted, very quick [learners].”

When asked whether Florida’s trainers and riders could play a larger role in helping mustangs, her answer was yes, along with a condition. “Given the right environment and a better education of the versatility of a mustang,” she said.

The experience matters almost as much as the land. Regarding Florida’s property and terrain, Myman says, “Florida is a big beef and cattle state, so it realistically is perfect for horses.”

Unfortunately, there are other things to consider when talking about the perfect habitat, and Florida’s horse experience doesn’t erase its environmental challenges.

Albert Gomez, a South Florida farrier, agrees that mustangs are hardy. He describes them as adaptable horses with very durable feet. However, Florida’s environment concerns him. “Florida’s heat and wet conditions are a problem,” he said.

The heat and humidity mean make horse hooves vulnerable to fungal and bacterial infections.

Delano shares some of these concerns but says the solution comes down to location--and central and northern Florida, where large equestrian communities are already established, could be ideal.

She said the state has the potential to support more mustangs through experienced adopters, training programs and even sanctuary land. “Florida would be a wonderful area to have a wild horse sanctuary for these horses.”

Delano’s own rescue shows that mustangs can live successfully in Central Florida, but simply finding land is not enough. People need to be educated on wild horses. “People love the American wild horse. What’s sad is there’s no education,” she said.

Myman strongly agrees. While she describes wild mustangs as adaptable and quick learners, she said they require “a well-educated horseman, somebody with patience and equine knowledge.”