No Kings grassroots movement to host day of action to promote early voting in South Florida, nation

The No Kings grassroots movement is organizing a nationwide day of action on Saturday, October 17, to promote voter participation and election protection.

No Kings has organized three major protest movements across the United States during President Donald Trump’s second term. South Florida has been a major site for these demonstrations, with more than two dozen registered events from the Keys to Palm Beach County for No Kings’ most recent nationwide action.

This upcoming mobilization, No Kings: Vote Early, is an expansion of the movement’s previous events, with organizers calling for nonpartisan engagement.

“Local communities know their needs best, and we’re expecting events to vary from block parties to cookouts to human chains to walks to the polls,” No Kings leaders posted on its website. “We know national action starts with local power.”

According to No Kings, more than 2,000 events are planned across the country. These events will encourage voters to check their registration, vote early whenever possible and help others make a plan to vote.

In South Florida, there are at least 11 events registered with No Kings, from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County.

“Voting early means your voice is locked in and safe, days before anyone else can decide what happens next, and it gives you room to fix anything that goes wrong,” No Kings said.