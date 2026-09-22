Broward man suffering from Alzheimer's disease sees improvements from new treatment

Florida ranks second only to California in the number of residents living with Alzheimer's disease.

Now, a groundbreaking medication being administered at Broward Health's Memory Disorder Center is offering new hope to those fighting the memory-destroying brain disorder.

It’s called Kisunla, and it is a medication that’s effective at targeting and clearing the plaque that can build up in brain cells and lead to Alzheimer’s.

A Kisunla treatment program is underway this year at Broward Health's Memory Disorder Center — and though it’s not being called a cure, it’s already beginning to show positive effects in trial patients.

Patients including 79-year-old Alzheimer’s patient Scott Milinski, a grandfather in Pompano Beach.

"People are telling me, my family and friends, saying they can notice a difference. I feel a difference," Milinski said. "Probably more than anything, I feel the changes in the anxiety that comes with having Alzheimer's. The anxiety of making mistakes, of not making myself clear, of not knowing what's gonna happen next. My anxiety level has gone down considerably."

However, Broward Health doctor Dr. Hazel Wiley emphasizes this is not a cure.

Milinski and Wiley both appeared on WLRN's South Florida Roundup on Friday to talk about the groundbreaking medication and its effectiveness.

Dr. Wiley said the ultimate hope is that drugs like Kisunla can slow the disease enough to buy researchers time to develop even more effective treatments.

"Hopefully it is slowing disease progression and buying us time to have more drugs studied, and more options will come out," she said.

Listen here to the September 18, 2026, interview with Dr. Wiley and Scott Milinski, on WLRN's South Florida Roundup with host Tim Padgett wherever you get your podcasts.