To address alarm over building a bustling new Seaquarium marina in an aquatic preserve surrounded by seagrass flats and frequented by manatees, developer David Martin has repeatedly touted a science advisory council made up of University of Miami Rosenstiel professors as guiding the project.

”This is one of those moments where science can tell us what the community needs are,” Martin told a crowded room this month at the Rusty Pelican Miami restaurant before asking his landscape architect to describe the science council. “They're kind of helping shape each other.”

But so far, the team of scientists has provided little input and met only three times, according to Andrew Baker, a tenured professor, coral researcher and member of the council.

Another Rosenstiel emeritus professor, who was hired by Martin to evaluate manatees in the area but did not share the study with his colleagues, has resigned from the council over potential conflicts of interest, although he continues to work for Martin.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade wants a new marina at the old Seaquarium. Should voters get a say?

Including the science council in presentations — along with a slide picturing all its members — gives the impression the group has vetted the project, said Baker, who was not speaking on behalf of the entire council or the university.

“I’m certainly interested in providing input and it’s great the developer is interested in having it,” he said. “But we’re still very early in the process and we have not had a chance to provide any meaningful input.”

The fast-paced project, unveiled last year amid praise for revamping the bankrupt marine park, has drawn objections over plans for the marina, which includes space for more than 850 boats with some up to 200-feet long.

Critics believe it would fundamentally change the less urban parts of the aquatic preserve below Virginia Key and about four miles from the border of Biscayne National Park, by changing boating traffic and placing bigger boats near fragile seagrass flats.

The Miami-Dade County Commission is set to vote on a new 99-year lease for the project, along with land use changes that pave the way for the project, on Dec. 8. While the marina will still need to obtain state permits, having a vote before the science council weighs in raises questions over how much their recommendations will actually matter.

So far the group has been asked about mitigating damage from the project, Baker said, but not the overall plan itself.

“Those are separate questions, mitigation vs construction. And the way the science council has been viewing this so far is purely for the mitigation aspect, versus should this project happen,” he said. “We haven’t been involved as a science council in any of the grand design early planning.”

Terra Group A slide included in public presentations for the new marine included photographs of Universitiy of Miami Rosenstiel professors who make up the science council.

The council was formed in late August and early September as the plans quickly fell into place and it became clear the Rosenstiel campus, which opened its first laboratories on Virginia Key just a few years before the Seaquarium was founded, might have a new neighbor.

Rosenstiel dean Ben Kirtman “realized we do have a vested interest," Baker said. “We do want the project to succeed in the objectives to mitigate any damage, so why wouldn’t we offer our assistance.”

Martin’s team said it has held at least 12 meetings open to the public, many including a lengthy slide packet with renderings focused on changes to the marine park, including a restored golden Buckminister Fuller dome, a wide baywalk, an aquarium and a large wave pool that Martin said will double as a research facility for UM atmospheric scientists. Plans also include replicating wetlands inside the seawall and wrapping piers with sponges to help clean water. Because of concerns over nearby Bear Cut, Martin said two docks were removed and the number of wet slips reduced from 325 to 295, while upping the number of dry stack storage slips to 352. But few other details about impacts to Biscayne Bay have been discussed.

According to a draft memo prepared by county environmental regulators, more than three acres of seagrass will likely be impacted. While the staff recommended approval, they warned a study used by Martin to determine vessel traffic was outdated and the project could cause problems for navigation. The project would dramatically narrow an existing channel that passes in front of the site.

In response to questions about the Science Council, Martin’s company said in a statement that the council will be asked to evaluate design alternatives as they’re developed.

“The current County approval process is intended to establish a framework for the project, not approve its final design,” the statement said. “Detailed design, engineering, and permitting will involve several years of engagement with scientists, regulators, and the community.”

It’s unclear whether those plans will include hearings for the public to weigh in. According to county land use changes up for a vote in December week, final site plans could be administratively reviewed.

An August manatee study, completed by Rosenstiel emeritus professor Jerry Ault and commissioned by Martin, also raised questions when it contradicted a report by state wildlife regulators. Ault found that few manatees use waters near the site and concluded the marina would not harm the endangered species. But the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission concluded sea cows use the area as a travel corridor and deemed it a high activity area. FWC recommended reducing the total number of slips to 250, a recommendation later endorsed by the Save the Manatee Club, which also said waters where the marina will be located provide important habitat.

In an interview Tuesday, Ault stood by his study, which he said was completed before the science council was formed. Because he was paid for the study, he said he resigned to avoid perceptions of a conflict of interest, but he said he still continues to advise Martin.

Asked why he didn’t share the study with the science council, Ault said he doesn’t normally share work with other professors but would be happy to have them review it.

“I‘ve been at the school for 40 years, so what happens [at the Seaquarium] makes a big difference,” he said. “I told these guys day one, I’m happy to work with you, but I may find stuff you don’t like. And that’s the way it is.”

