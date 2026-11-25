In its latest depiction of another swarthy American city, Grand Theft Auto renders the wild side of South Florida in all its watery beauty with the undersea world mostly passing a fact check from the marine biologists.

Dolphins, hogfish snapper and goliath grouper get precisely depicted and reefs, while perhaps too vertical in scale, include coral properly placed and depicted, sigh, in healthy condition.

Even Lolita, the killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years until her death in 2023, finds a chance at freedom.

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”Even if you're in the water for 10 minutes, you could get a full scope of what South Florida's waters are like,” said Julia Cafiero, a research associate in the Coral Reef Futures Lab at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School. “I was swimming past coral, and then a hammerhead would pass by, but then two minutes later a school of mahi would pass by, which is also not super accurate, but that's okay.”

GTA has built a gaming empire — first-day retail sales of its latest version generated a record $3.79 billion — on swagger and mostly unimpeded violence. But in Vice City, the biologists find themselves lingering along peaceful shores.

Starting in the Keys, shrunk to an island or two with the 18-mile stretch between Key Largo and Florida City shortened to within sight of the Miami skyline, waters are filled with familiar sights.

“ I saw a green sea turtle, and then later I saw a hawksbill,” said Josh Hardin, a grad student in the lab who grew up playing the version of the game based in Southern California. ”They have tons of different sharks, so they're not just putting one shark to have a shark, you know? They're actually doing at least a little bit of research.”

Cafiero said waves felt real: “They were like one to two-foot swells, so a nice day.”

Courtesy / Rockstar Games In its latest depiction of another swarthy American city, Grand Theft Auto renders the wild side of South Florida in all its watery beauty with the undersea world mostly passing a fact check from the marine biologists. They call it "Leonida Keys".

More urban waters reflected grittier surroundings.

“Near Coconut Grove, but more in [Biscayne] Bay, it got a little murkier, and there was a lot of trash in that area compared to other parts, which is pretty accurate,” Hardin said.

Whale sharks, mahi and tarpon all make appearances, although far too frequently and in too much abundance. But still, wouldn’t that be nice.

Both agree starting in the Keys sets a gentler tone and showcases what makes South Florida waters special, especially its reef — the only inshore barrier reef in North America. That reef is now getting hammered by warming oceans fueled by climate change and pollution from development. About 90% of its coral cover has been lost in the last four decades.

In 2022, scientists concluded the reef is now shrinking after thousands of years of stability. And last year, two corals critical to providing habitat for fish and shredding storm surge waves — staghorn and elkhorn — were declared functionally extinct.

”Staghorn coral was what I was looking for, and then I also stumbled upon lots of elkhorn, which was exciting,” Cafiero said. “A lot of it, like thickets of it that I guess is how it used to be in the 80s.”

For the wistful marine biologists working to restore the reef, seeing so many healthy coral provides inspiration. But not everything got a passing grade. Take the kelp and eels.

“Usually eels are sitting somewhere in a hole with their head sticking out,” Hardin said.

Courtesy / Rockstar Games In its latest depiction of another swarthy American city, Grand Theft Auto renders the wild side of South Florida in all its watery beauty with the undersea world mostly passing a fact check from the marine biologists. They call it "Leonida Keys".

But in waters off the fictional Leonida Keys, too many eels were freely swimming. Pacific kelp not found in South Florida was everywhere. Pacific white-sided dolphins also popped up. Nurse sharks appear in deep water. And let’s talk about the reef itself.

“One of the things that stood out to me was just how rugose the reef was,” Hardin said.

That’s science talk for too many ledges and crevices.

”That's not really characteristic of Florida's reefs,” he said. “There are plenty of other places in the nearby Caribbean that are like that and I'm sure they want to make it a fun environment to explore and, if it was just a flat reef the entire way, it wouldn't be.”

Speaking of gaming for gaming’s sake, Cafiero appreciated a side mission to save Lolita, who endured a long court fight over her freedom. Vice City gamers get a chance to free the killer whale.

“You just had to distract the construction workers from moving her, and then [we] stole the truck,” Cafiero said, before releasing her into the ocean “ which was also inaccurate because she would probably die if they put her in the ocean here."

Still, including the killer whale’s plight felt like authentic Miami, like the overall depiction of the ocean. Technical slights aside, the poetry of the place felt right.